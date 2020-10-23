Early morning house fire in Spreydon

Friday, 23 October 2020

    Fire crews battled a “well involved” house fire in Christchurch during the early hours of this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the blaze at Stourbridge St in Spreydon started about 1am.

    Four appliances from the Spreydon station were at the scene until 5am.

    No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said. A fire investigator will visit the site today, but the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

    A St John ambulance spokesman said they were notified but did not attend.

    It follows another house fire in Bryndwr on Sunday that left a property badly damaged.

    Three crews attended that blaze at a residential dwelling on Hooker Ave about 2.10pm. No injuries were reported.

     

