Early morning house fire in Spreydon

Fire crews battled a “well involved” house fire in Christchurch during the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the blaze at Stourbridge St in Spreydon started about 1am.

Four appliances from the Spreydon station were at the scene until 5am.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said. A fire investigator will visit the site today, but the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

A St John ambulance spokesman said they were notified but did not attend.

It follows another house fire in Bryndwr on Sunday that left a property badly damaged.

Three crews attended that blaze at a residential dwelling on Hooker Ave about 2.10pm. No injuries were reported.