Early start to Hereford St road works

Photo: Newsline

Road works in Christchurch are almost back into full swing as upgrades start along Hereford St, between Oxford Tce and Manchester St.

The upgrade was approved by Christchurch City Council last year following consultation with local property owners, businesses and the wider community. It aims to address the damage caused by the earthquakes and the subsequent demolition work.

“Hereford St is in a substandard condition and needs to be reconstructed to bring it up to a standard that supports the vitality of the central city," said council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis.

"Most businesses have indicated they would like the work done as soon as possible so we’ve decided to start the project earlier than originally planned."

As part of the upgrade, Hereford St's badly damaged footpaths will be replaced with new paved footpaths, with extra space provided for street furniture and planters for trees.

Spaces will also be provided at nights for ride share services and taxis servicing the bars and restaurants along Oxford Tce and Hereford St.

The council is also renewing the water main along Hereford St, which is coming towards the end of its life, and will repair the storm water culvert under the northern footpath.

Fulton Hogan has already begun preliminary work along Hereford St and expects to get fully under way on the project in the next week or two.

Ellis said they will be working in multiple locations along Hereford St at the same time in order to progress the project as quickly as possible.

“It is estimated the upgrade of Hereford St will be completed by early 2021 but we are exploring options to fast-track the completion,’’ she said.

When the main roading works begin, vehicles will only be able to travel eastbound on Hereford Street between Cambridge Terrace and Manchester Street. Business, pedestrian and parking building access will be maintained at all times, however on-street parking will be removed in the areas where the contractor is working.

“The bulk of this work will happen during the day but there will be times when the contractor will carry out specific tasks at night when the roads are quieter and less congested,’’ Ellis says.

Victoria Street

Fulton Hogan is also reconstructing Victoria St for the council. The work involves replacing dilapidated storm water drains, kerb and channel, footpaths, road surface and street lighting, and improving the street's appearance through the addition of more trees and landscaping.

Widened footpaths, coloured surfacing, cycle lane markings, raised platforms and traffic calming measures are also going to be added to Victoria Street to create better definition for road users and a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We did consider doing the work on Victoria Street in stages but the feedback we’ve had from the local property owners and businesses is that they would prefer the work to be all tackled at once," Ellis says.

“As a consequence, work is now happening all the way along Victoria Street – on both sides of the road. It is disruptive but we are trying to get the project done as quickly as possible."

Traffic on Victoria St is restricted to one-way only between Bealey Ave and Kilmore St.

On street parking is currently available between Dorset St and Corcovado. Two hours free parking available on Peterborough St, opposite Christchurch Casino.

The combined cost of upgrading Hereford Street and Victoria Street is about $13.3 million.