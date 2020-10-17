Election results: Labour smashing it, Chch electorates could turn red

9.20pm - A humbled Gerry Brownlee has told One News he had “no regrets”.

“Oh well, you know it’s democracy isn’t it,” he said from a somber Christchurch National Party headquarters.

“You put your words out there and the voters make their choice.”

He said “no one has a mortgage on their seat”.

Brownlee struggled to answer what went wrong but admitted that he probably didn’t campaign as much as normal.

He cited the example of former Australian Prime Minister John Howard losing his seat, adding “it’s not unusual”.

“In the end, it was the choice of the voters.”

He didn’t think things had gone wrong for National, but rather that once the Covid-19 national lockdown came back in March, their polling position “did a virtual 180 degree turn”, and the Labour Party got a boost.

Afterwards, former deputy National leader Nikki Kaye paid tribute to Brownlee and his body of work.

“My personal view is Gerry is a superb MP,” she told One News.

9.17pm - It is a close race in the Waimakariri electorate, with National's Matt Doocey leading Labour's Dan Rosewarne by less than 200 votes. A total of 44 per cent have been counted so far.

Said Rosewarne: "This was unexpected. We knew that it was going to be a tough electorate. I am both nervous and excited."

9.11pm - The atmosphere in Christchurch’s Labour HQ is jubilant - with Sarah Pallett leading Ilam by thousands of votes. The air’s erupting in cheering and whistling every time Ilam appears on the screen.

She congratulated Jacinda Ardern on a comprehensive win. She said the Greens had worked well with Ardern's Labour and the Green Party was looking forward to the next three years.

9.09pm - Ilam could be going to Labour. If it does then all of Christchurch will be painted red. At the moment, with 41.5% of the vote counted, Gerry Brownlee is 2556 votes behind Sarah Pallett. And the Labour Party is way ahead in the party vote - 45.7% against National's 29%.

Gerry Brownlee is on TVNZ saying "it's democracy, isn't it."

"The trend you see in Ilam is what you're seeing across the country."

"It is what it is," he says.

On what's gone wrong for National, Brownlee says it's not so much that thing went wrong for National, but that polling changed after the Covid-19 lockdown.

9.08pm - Labour's sitting MP for Christchurch East Poto Williams is currently leading by more than 10,000 votes with nearly half of all votes counted. Said Williams: "it's amazing, it really is. I always knew that we worked hard but the validation by the numbers is really cool and just a representation of the hard work over not just this term but the past seven years."

9.04pm - Gerry Brownlee is in big trouble. He told RNZ earlier in the night he thought he would call it at 40% of the vote counted.

That's just ticked over, and Labour's Sarah Pallett is winning by 2529 votes.

8.56pm - Former reporter and political adviser Nicola Grigg is holding a strong lead in the National stronghold of Selwyn, south of Christchurch - bucking the Canterbury sea of red.Grigg is ahead by 1912 votes over Labour's Reuben Davidson with nearly half the votes counted (44.8 per cent).

Gamal Fouda at the Labour HQ at the Woolston Club. Photo: Louis Day

8.52pm - Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda, who received widespread praise for his response of love to the March 15 terror attacks, said he was excited to see what he predicted to be a big win for Labour.

Said Fouda: "It is the policy from Jacinda Ardern and how she was able to handle the pandemic, she was able to keep the country safe, It was also the strong support for the community after March 15, which has led to us being on the world stage. We are leading and we want to continue under this leadership of Jacinda Ardern."

8.51pm - Sitting National MP for Kaikōura, Stuart Smith also faces a hugely nervous night. After winning comfortably three years ago, Smith is just 171 votes ahead of Labour's Matt Flight with 39.8 per cent of the vote being counted.

8.50pm - At the Labour Party’s Christchurch headquarters, Sarah Pallett wasn’t getting ahead of herself, despite a commanding lead over Gerry Brownlee.

With a third of the votes counted (33.1 per cent), the local midwifery lecturer and mother-of-two, was a staggering 2495 votes ahead.

“It’s really early days,” she told NZME.

She paid tribute to a whole team who had put in a lot of work to try and wrestle the seat away from Brownlee.

But she was conscious there was a long way to go.

“We’re not counting our chickens.”

8.48pm - A third of the votes counted (34%):

Labour - 50.6%

National - 25.8%

Greens - 8.2%

Act - 7.6%

NZ First - 2.3%

Other - 5.7%

8.45pm - National stalwart Gerry Brownlee has fallen behind early in the race for his long-held Ilam seat in Christchurch.

Labour's Sarah Pallett, a midwifery lecturer, has rushed ahead early.

Tonight, the former woodwork school teacher and campaigner chairperson arrived at National's campaign headquarters in Central Christchurch.

Commenting to media on the results as they stood, he said: "It's democracy, isn't it? We'll see how the whole night plays out.

"Recognising this election has been dominated by the Government's response to Covid-19 ... the reality is none of the issues we raised during the campaign have gone away so there is still a job for an opposition."

8.43pm - It is currently a close race to become the MP for the Selwyn electorate, which is considered to be a safe National seat. With 42 per cent of votes counted, there is less than 2000 votes to separate National's Nicola Grigg and Labour's Reuben Davidson.

Said Davidson: "I am probably cautiously optimistic at this stage. I think the support shows the sentiment across the country and the confidence in this strong Labour team led by Jacinda Ardern."

8.36pm - In the newly formed Banks Peninsula electorate, Labour candidate Tracey McLellan is leading National's Catherine Chu by more than 8000 votes, with 35 per cent counted.

Said McLellan: 'I just feel so humbled. It felt like this on the ground but to see it actually come into fruition in the ballot box is just amazing. I am almost a bit teary."

8.35pm - Is the South Island going Red? At this stage Labour are ahead in all of the National seats in the South island - bar Clutha-Southland. That is Kaikoura, Nelson, Rangitata and Ilam. We'll have more shortly. And remember, all the returns are not in.

8.30pm - The van taking Labour leader Jacinda Ardern to the election night party venue has just backed into position in her driveway and is parked behind a closed fence.

8.28pm - Neck and neck contests between Labour and National at 8.28 pm: Waitaki (18 votes in it), Kaikoura (39), Waimakariri (121).

8.28pm - Crowds of well wishers are now gathering outside Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s home anticipating the moment she leaves.

8.24pm - Said Megan Woods about the Wigram race: "Look it is early days, we won't know the result until the final count comes in, but this is a reflection of what we have been feeling on the ground throughout our campaign. I am also just absolutely thrilled to see the party vote coming out of Wigram, 50 per cent of the party vote to Labour, so really pleased to see such strong support."

8.21pm - Battle royale in Waimak: A third Waimakariri lead swap with ex-Army officer Dan Rosewarne storming back for Labour and overtaking incumbent National MP Matt Doocey. After 36.6 per cent of the votes, Rosewarne's up by 364.

8.21pm - Sitting Labour MP for the Wigram electorate Megan Woods is currently leading her nearest competitor, National's Hamish Campbell, by more than 5000 votes.

8.20pm - Labour way ahead with 22.4% of vote counted

8.20pm - National faithful gathers at Brydone Hotel in Oamaru

About 20 people have turned out for National's Waitaki party at the Brydone Hotel in Oamaru.

8.18pm - In the Dunedin seat of Taieri, former TV reporter Ingrid Leary holds a comfortable lead over National's Liam Kernaghan; 1664 votes with 17.5 per cent of the electorate's vote counted. The seat was previously held by departed Labour MP Clare Curran.

8.12pm - Gerry Brownlee tells RNZ's Corin Dann he will be waiting for more votes to be counted.

He's trailing by about 2000 votes with 28% of hte vote counted.

"I don't think anything went wrong with the campaign, I think Judith campaigned extremely well.

"It's been difficult to get up some of the issues we thought voters should be considering for what they wanted out of the next three years."

"You know, it is what it is."

8.10pm - With 20% of the vote counted:

Labour - 50.4%

Greens - 8.3%

NZ First - 2.3%

National - 25.7%

Act - 7.6%

Other - 5.8%

8.08pm - Incumbent Labour MP for the Christchurch Central Electorate Duncan Webb is currently leading his closest challenger, National's Dale Stephens, by more than 5000 votes. He was grateful for the support shown from his constituents.

Labour supporters at the Woolston Club. Photo: Louis Day

8.03pm - The crowd of Labour supporters at the party's Christchurch gathering at the Woolston club could be heard cheering "Sarah, Sarah, Sarah" as Sarah Pallett led incumbent MP for the Ilam electorate Gerry Brownlee by more than 2000 votes. Brownlee has held the seat since 1996.

8pm - Labour's Ilam candidate Sarah Pallett still has taken an early lead over National's Gerry Brownlee - who's held the seat for 24 years. ﻿Pallett says it'd be great to paint Christchurch red. She says her team's campaigned hard for this - but it's still very early days.

7.57 - David Cunliffe, the former Labour leader, tells Duncan Garner: "This is looking like a landslide. Early days, yes, but this is looking like a landslide."

7.53pm - National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee is running second at the moment in Ilam. With more than 20 percent of the vote counted Labour's Sarah Pallett is leading by two thousand votes.

7.48pm - 11% counted now - here's the party vote

Labour - 50.2%

Greens - 8.2%

NZ First - 2.3%

National - 26.0%

Act - 7.7%

Māori Party - 1.0%

Other - 4.8%

7.47pm - Another seat to watch is Rangitata. Now this is early days yet, only a third of votes counted, but this should be a true blue seat, one to pencil into the Blue list. But with 33 percent of the vote counted, the Labour candidate Jo Luxton has a 4,221 lead over National's Megan Hands. There is no word yet on which of the polling booths have reported but this is shaping up as an interesting seat to watch.

7.45pm - Bucking the red trend across Canterbury seats, first-time National candidate Nicola Grigg has a commanding lead over Labour's Reuben Davidson. Grigg, a former reporter and political adviser, is 1647 votes ahead after a 21 per cent being counted.

7.45pm - In the Banks Peninsula seat, Labour's Tracey Lee McLennan is well ahead of National's Catherine Chu - a lead of 3800 after 12.5 per cent of the votes counted.

Labour supporters gather at the Woolston Club. Photo: Louis Day

7.20pm - Early results from across New Zealand

With 2% of the vote counted, Labour is faring even better than the polling numbers. At this point, Labour is snaring 50% of the vote, National is on 26%, the Greens on 8.5%, Act on 7.5%, NZ First on 2.2% and the Maori Party on 0.7%. - NZ Herald

Here are the contenders as the results come in.

Ilam



National's Gerry Brownlee, incumbent for Ilam. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Incumbent MP: National's Gerry Brownlee (46.6% of vote in 2017)

Candidates

• David Bennett Green Party

• Gerry Brownlee National Party

• Paul Gilbert ACT New Zealand

• Heidi Jensen-Warren NZ Outdoors Party

• Sarah Pallett Labour Party

• Toni Pengelly Advance NZ

• Simon Walmisley New Conservative

Christchurch Central



Labour's Duncan Webb, incumbent for Christchurch Central. Photo: Supplied

Incumbent MP: Labour's Duncan Webb (47.93% of vote in 2017)

Candidates

• Mark Arneil New Zealand First Party

• Michael Britnell Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

• Carole Church Advance NZ

• Chrys Horn Green Party

• Abigail Johnson ACT New Zealand

• Hayden Laurie Independent

• Benjamin Price New Conservative

• Dale Stephens National Party

• Duncan Webb Labour Party

• Ken Webb ONE Party

Christchurch East



Labour's Poto Williams, incumbent for Christchurch East. Photo: John Borren / NZH

Incumbent MP: Labour's Poto Williams (54.4% of the vote in 2017)

Candidates

• Nikki Berry Green Party

• Paula Maree Eason ONE Party

• Helen Houghton New Conservative

• Paula Lambert Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

• Glen McConnell Advance NZ

• Lincoln Platt National Party

• Toni Severin ACT New Zealand

• Charlotte Staples NZ Outdoors Party

• Poto Williams Labour Party

Wigram



Labour's Megan Woods, incumbent for Wigram. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Incumbent MP: Labour's Megan Woods (52.31% of the vote in 2017)

Candidates

• Douglas John Allington Advance NZ

• Hamish Campbell National Party

• Tubby Hansen NZ Economic Euthenics Party

• Deane Landreth Social Credit

• Miles Jacin McConway ACT New Zealand

• Linda McLaughlin ONE Party

• Geoff McTague Independent

• Averil Nuttall New Conservative

• Richard Wesley Green Party

• Megan Woods Labour Party

Banks Peninsula



Labour's Ruth Dyson, incumbent for Banks Peninsula. Photo: Supplied

Incumbent MP: Labour's Ruth Dyson (53.89% in 2017 – Port Hills electorate)

Candidates

• Ben Atkinson The Opportunities Party (TOP)

• Catherine Chu National Party

• David Fox ACT New Zealand

• Caleb Honiss New Conservative

• Tracey Lee McLellan Labour Party

• Denis O'Rouke New Zealand First Party

• Eugenie Sage Green Party

• Tiamara Williams Advance NZ

Selwyn

Incumbent MP: National's Amy Adams (66.22% of the vote in 2017)

Candidates

• Stuart Armstrong ACT New Zealand

• Reuben Davidson Labour Party

• Nicola Grigg National Party

• Jerry Larason Advance NZ

• Bronwyn Lyell New Conservative

• Abe O'Donnell Green Party

• Calvin Payne Independent

Waimakariri

National's Matt Doocey, incumbent for Waimakariri. Photo: Supplied Incumbent MP: National's Matt Doocey (57.6% of the vote in 2017)

Candidates

• Leighton Baker New Conservative

• James Davies ACT New Zealand

• Matt Doocey National Party

• John Hyndman Sustainable New Zealand Party

• Lawrence McIsaac Social Credit

• Shelley Richardson Advance NZ

• Dan Rosewarne Labour Party

• Bjorn Sadler Independent