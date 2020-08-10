Electronic speed sign trial on hold across city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The speed indicator signs aim to remind drivers to slow down if they are going too fast by showing the passing vehicle's speed. There are eight devices installed in different locations across Christchurch.
They are located on Kirk Rd, Templeton, Rothesay Rd, Parklands, Main Rd, Governors Bay, Cashmere Rd, outside The Princess Margaret Hospital, Dyers Pass Rd, near the bottom of the hill, Gardiners Rd, Harewood, Sawyers Arms Rd, Bishopdale, and Orchard Rd, at the Wairakei Rd intersection.
Christchurch City Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said the current devices will stay where they are but no more will be installed as part of the trial until it is reviewed.
Each device costs about $25,000 to purchase and install and the cost to move them to different locations is about $5000.
Speed indicator signs may still be installed in special cases if they are seen as necessary for road safety developments.
“Speed indicator devices remain an effective safety solution and other devices may be installed on a case-by-case basis in association with other improvement projects,” said Thomas.
He said in spite of the installation of the devices being on hold, the city council will be completing “a number of major capital projects” aimed at improving road safety this financial year.
“This includes, but not limited to, speed limit reviews, safety barriers and pedestrian/cycle improvements on Dyers Pass Rd, intersection improvements at Lower Styx Rd/Marshland Rd, and a number of improvements downstream of the Christchurch Northern Corridor,” he said.
Locations of speed indicator devices in Christchurch:
- Kirk Rd, Templeton
- Rothesay Rd, Parklands
- Main Rd, Governors Bay
- Cashmere Rd, outside The Princess Margaret Hospital
- Dyers Pass Rd, near the bottom of the hill
- Gardiners Rd, near the speed limit change
- Sawyers Arms Rd, near the speed limit change
- Orchard Rd, at Wairakei Rd intersection