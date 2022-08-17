The Elmwood wins award

The Elmwood has claimed Hospitality New Zealand’s 2022 Awards for Excellence Best Local title retaining the honour it won last year.

In a career that has spanned four decades, stalwart hoteliers Marty and Naomi Fuller are familiar faces in the industry.

They took over The Elmwood four years ago but are also well known for running previous businesses such as The Shades, Trevinos, The Craic Irish Bar, Trader McKendry’s, The Bog, Vines Wine Bar, Sneakers Sports Cafe, The Bard on Avon, Grapes Wine Bar, the Rose & Thistle, as well as hospitality businesses in Auckland and Picton.

It’s been a tough gig for the Fullers, who, like many in the industry, have shown great resilience navigating through Canterbury earthquakes and more recently, Covid.

Regardless, they have managed to maintain a successful business based on what people want – good food, good drink options, and good entertainment in safe, friendly surroundings.

“We are very grateful to have been judged the Best Local in New Zealand again for 2022 at the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence,” Marty said.

“This is recognition of our awesome team, who have been nothing short of amazing over the past year, and the fantastic loyal locals who make the Elmwood what it is.”

elm_444.jpg Naomi and Marty Fuller with their hospitality awards of excellence. Photo: Supplied

The 2022 Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence were announced at a black-tie dinner event at the Grand Millennium Hotel, in Auckland, on July 27 where they not only claimed best local, but were awarded Excellence in Gaming 2022.

“We also picked up New Zealand’s Excellence in Gaming award, which was a real bonus and a real thrill for us too.

What this means to us is that it’s a reflection of the hard work that we’ve put in, it’s a reflection of what wonderful, wonderful staff we’ve got, and also what a great bunch of locals we’ve got.

“It means we’re part of the community and we’re recognised as part of the community and we’re very, very proud of that,” Marty said.

-By Jo Fuller