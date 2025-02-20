Emergency response believed to be for sudden death

An unmarked police car at the property. Photo: RNZ/Delphine Herbert

Emergency services have rushed to an "incident" in Christchurch, which is understood to be a sudden death.

Police said they are responding to an incident at an address on Grassmere Street, Papanui.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to the address at 1.15pm on Thursday. They said one ambulance and one operations manager responded.

A reporter at the scene saw several uniformed officers travel down the driveway at the address, but some officers had since left.

Police said they would release further information when they were in a position to do so.