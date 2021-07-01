Emergency services called to house fire in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston about 11.53am on Thursday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of smoke coming from the property.
She said details on the fire, including the size, are unknown.
A fire investigator is at the scene now.
St John referred all inquiries about any injuries to police.
A police spokeswoman said they could not provide any further comment at this stage.