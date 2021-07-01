Emergency services called to house fire in Christchurch

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston at 11.53am on Thursday. Photo: George Heard

Emergency services have been called to a house fire in Christchurch.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Silvester St in Woolston about 11.53am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of smoke coming from the property.

When they arrived they found evidence the fire was extinguished.

She said details on the fire, including the size, are unknown.

A fire investigator is at the scene now.

St John referred all inquiries about any injuries to police.

A police spokeswoman said they could not provide any further comment at this stage.