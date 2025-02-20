Emergency services respond to Christchurch 'incident'

Emergency services have rushed to an "incident" in Christchurch.

Police said they are responding to the incident at an address on Grassmere St in Papanui.

Stuff has reported it understands the incident involves the sudden death of an elderly person at the property.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to the address at 1.18pm on Thursday.

They said one ambulance and an operations manager responded.

Police said further information will be released when they were in a position to do so.