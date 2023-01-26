Emergency services respond to factory fire

Emergency services were called to a factory fire north of Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the Daiken Factory in Sefton, North Canterbury, on Thursday where a fire was discovered inside the building.

Further resources were called in due to “the nature of the fire and business”.

Fenz shift manager Ian Littlejohn said the responding firefighters discovered a small fire inside the building and quickly extinguished it.

Seven fire trucks were called to the scene from the Woodend and Rangiora stations along with two specialist vehicles.

One of the vehicles was being used as a command centre.

Littlejohn said firefighters at the scene reported the fire was in an “oil supplying heater”.

“The brigade is working with the maintenance staff to make the site safe,” Littlejohn told the NZ Herald.

“They’re progressing in a defensive mode.”

The Daiken Factory, owned by Daiken NZ, is a manufacturer of MDF, a form of fibreboard used to make timber-based furniture and products.

The four-storey factory in Sefton sits on large plot of rural land.

-By Nathan Morton