Emergency services respond to fire at New Brighton property linked to Mongrel Mob

A property linked to the Mongrel Mob in Christchurch has been badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey property off Bowhill Rd in New Brighton just after 1pm on Tuesday.

The fire is at a property in Bowhill Rd in New Brighton. Photo: George Heard

The fire was well-involved when crews arrived at the scene and the property has been badly damaged.

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area and from the beach.

The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived. Photo: George Heard

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said members of the public reported the large fire at the property off Bowhill Rd.

A reporter at the scene said police were armed and told people to leave the area near the fire, saying it is an active crime scene.

The road was cordoned off and about five fire trucks and up to 15 police cars were attending.

Photo: John Cosgrove

A post on the Canterbury Fire and Emergency Facebook page asked people to avoid the area.

"If you are downwind of the incident, please stay out of the smoke and close doors and windows."

People at the scene said they had heard a loud bang, which they believed was an explosion, then saw the building in flames.

Photo: George heard

A police spokesperson said there are no reports of any injuries.