Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Emergency services respond to fire at New Brighton property linked to Mongrel Mob

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A property linked to the Mongrel Mob in Christchurch has been badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the two-storey property off Bowhill Rd in New Brighton just after 1pm on Tuesday.

    The fire is at a property in Bowhill Rd in New Brighton. Photo: George Heard
    The fire is at a property in Bowhill Rd in New Brighton. Photo: George Heard
    The fire was well-involved when crews arrived at the scene and the property has been badly damaged.

    Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area and from the beach.

    The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived. Photo: George Heard
    The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived. Photo: George Heard
    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said members of the public reported the large fire at the property off Bowhill Rd.

    A reporter at the scene said police were armed and told people to leave the area near the fire, saying it is an active crime scene.

    The road was cordoned off and about five fire trucks and up to 15 police cars were attending.

    Photo: John Cosgrove
    Photo: John Cosgrove

    A post on the Canterbury Fire and Emergency Facebook page asked people to avoid the area.

    "If you are downwind of the incident, please stay out of the smoke and close doors and windows."

    People at the scene said they had heard a loud bang, which they believed was an explosion, then saw the building in flames.

    Photo: George heard
    Photo: George heard
    A police spokesperson said there are no reports of any injuries.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter