Emergency services respond to fire at New Brighton property linked to Mongrel Mob

Emergency services were called to the two-storey property off Bowhill Rd in New Brighton just after 1pm on Tuesday.
Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area and from the beach.
A reporter at the scene said police were armed and told people to leave the area near the fire, saying it is an active crime scene.
The road was cordoned off and about five fire trucks and up to 15 police cars were attending.
A post on the Canterbury Fire and Emergency Facebook page asked people to avoid the area.
"If you are downwind of the incident, please stay out of the smoke and close doors and windows."
People at the scene said they had heard a loud bang, which they believed was an explosion, then saw the building in flames.