Emotional meeting for fire affected residents

Ground and air crews still fighting to control Port Hills blaze

Change in wind could work against firefighters this afternoon

No houses lost across 12km fire zone

State of emergency remains in place

Christchurch’s Adventure Park has been affected, but how badly is yet to be confirmed.

Police are urging “disaster tourists” to stay away from the scene, as they are affecting not only EMS staff accessing the fire site but also residents getting in and out.

How did the Port Hills fire start? An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, and Fire and Emergency has asked the public to get in contact with any photos or videos of the Port Hills taken between 1.45pm and 2.45pm yesterday.

There have been high emotions at a community meeting as officials briefed residents impacted by Christchurch's Port Hills fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ officials told residents impacted by the fire they understand their frustration and acknowledge it is "a tough time".

Assistant Commander Des Irving said the fire remained "uncontained" as of noon on Thursday with crews targeting much of their resource at the summit and Kennedys Bush.

He added there are three fires in Christchurch currently.

"We've had to release some of that [resource] to support the other two fires that are going on," he said.

Two planes are dropping water and retardant from the air, predominantly around Kennedys Bush and the summit.

Crews are also working at Hoon Hay and Early Valley, with the situation improving for these areas, Irving said.

"That is subject to the weather conditions," he said.

There were further concerns about stock in affected areas.

About 100 locals were briefed at a community meeting in Halswell on Thursday.

A local Port Hills man directed criticism at police for being "too officious" and being "treated like criminals" at the cordon near the blaze.

Other attendees at the meeting, told the man his comments were unfair given the circumstances.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger warned residents of breaching the cordon after a local man got stuck and had to be rescued.

"You have these guys (Fire and Emergency) risking their life to go help you ... we don't want that," he said.

A total of 80 homes have been evacuated from Early Valley, Worsley Spur, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush.

A further 30 homes have been evacuated in Selwyn.

- By Adam Burns