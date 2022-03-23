End of the line for quake-damaged hall in Spreydon

Centennial Hall will be demolished. Photo: Newsline

An earthquake-damaged community hall in Spreydon will be demolished next week.

The demolition of Centennial Hall on the corner of Sparks Rd and Lyttelton St will start on Monday.

The once thriving community centre has been empty since it was deemed quake-prone after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

The Christchurch City Council-owned hall was built in 1955, and now meets only 20 per cent of the New Building Standard.

A building is considered quake-prone if engineering analysis shows it is 33 per cent or less of the New Building Standard.

Karolin Potter.

"It’s a shame to say goodbye to something that’s been a familiar landmark in the Spreydon community for nearly 70 years," said Waihoro Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolin Potter.

"But the fact is that Centennial Hall needs a lot of work, and bringing it up to a safe and modern standard isn’t financially viable for the c council or any potential buyer.

"The most sensible solution is to demolish it and explore what other use we can put the site to that will benefit the Spreydon community.

"The council is carefully considering all the available options to get the best use out of the site."

The community board supported the disposal of Centennial Hall and the possible development of an existing community facility at 90 Hoon Hay Rd. A group of volunteers is discussing this opportunity with the board.

Any memorabilia will be removed from Centennial Hall before it is demolished and, where possible, displayed at another location in the community.

The demolition is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.