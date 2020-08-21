End in sight for some of city's road works

Photo: Newsline / CCC

The road works under way in St Albans, Edgeware and Mairehau should be completed by mid-October.

But work on the corner of Warrington and Forfar Sts could continue after that date, along with work on Barbadoes St to repair waste water pipes.

However, Christchurch City Council says "every effort is being made to get that work completed, too".

Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said its contractors have been working on several transport projects in St Albans, Edgeware and Mairehau to make the road network safer when the Christchurch Northern Corridor opens at the end of this year.

The work started in early February and the council initially planned to have them all completed by the middle of this year.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown caused a temporary halt to work on the projects and pushed out the completion date.

"We know the high volume of road works has caused frustrations for those who live, work or travel through St Albans, Edgeware and Mairehau but an end is in sight," said Ellis.

"By mid-October our contractors should have the bulk of the projects completed so there will be significantly fewer active road work sites in the area."

The key projects to be completed include:

The upgrade of the intersection of Forfar and Warrington streets: This project involves permanently closing Forfar Street on the north side of the intersection, making it a three-leg intersection.

The upgrade of the Bealey Avenue/Sherborne Street intersection: This project involves creating an extra right turning lane into Bealey Avenue.

The rebuild of Cranford Street between Innes Road and Oxley Street.

New traffic signals at the Barbadoes Street/Warrington Street intersection.

Ellis said over the next couple of months the council will be working on traffic calming options for some streets expected to experience an increase in traffic. It is also working on how an extra lane that is being created on Cranford St between Innes Rd and Berwick St should be used.