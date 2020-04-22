Ensure your business is free of strange odours before re-opening

Photo: Getty Images

Businesses planning to re-open in Christchurch next week are being told to run all taps and flush the toilets in their building so the pipes can refill with fresh water.

Under alert level 3, businesses can open for trading on Tuesday but cannot physically interact with customers.

Christchurch City Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said people returning to business premises should run all indoor and outdoor taps for at least 2min and flush all toilets.

"This removes the stagnant water that has been sitting in the pipes during lockdown and brings in fresh, clean water from the street mains," she said.

“Remove tap aerators, point-of-use filters and shower hoses where possible, as this will allow the water flow rate to be faster and limit the amount of sediment trapped by these fixtures.

“Where the pipes on a premises are made of galvanised steel, people may notice some temporarily discoloured water coming from their taps, so keep running the water to clear it.”

Ms Beaumont said it is not unusual for bathrooms, laundries or kitchens to have an odd smell if a building has been vacant for some time.

“Sometimes water sitting in plumbing fixtures and traps can create a smell, particularly if a building has been closed up for weeks.

"We encourage people to open windows, run taps and to flush toilets first to check whether that solves the problem.

"At the same time, it’s also a good opportunity to check for any leaks, both inside and outside the building.

“If the building has floor drains, pour water into the drain to make sure the trap’s water seal is fully restored in order to keep sewer gases from entering the building.”