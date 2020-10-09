Evacuations after large fire breaks out at Christchurch pub

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch this morning. Photo: Supplied

Firefighters were called to a huge building fire at a central Christchurch pub early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Fitz Sports Bar, on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Cashel St, after reports of a blaze about 5am.

Four fire crews were at the scene.

The building was well involved when crews arrived, authorities say, and sent smoke across the city's business district.

NewstalkZB reporter Jess McCarthy said the blaze appeared to be under control by about 6am.

"One of the fire trucks does have its crane arm up, so potentially it was shooting water down on to the roof," she said.

"It is smoking upwards. There are not actually any signs of flames."

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch earlier this morning. Photo: Jess McCarthy

Police were called in to help evacuate a nearby motel as a precaution, a spokeswoman said.

Officers are also in the area helping to control traffic.

Fitzgerald Ave northbound, from Lichfield St, is now open.

Cashel St is closed to traffic until at least 9am.

Transport for Christchurch issued an alert via its social media channels saying Fitzgerald Ave is, however, open to traffic heading south.

"Please avoid these routes until clear," the alert said.