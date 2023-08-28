Every organisation needs a Wal Scott

Wal Scott, 81, has been made a life member of the Lincoln and Districts Community Care Association. PHOTO: BARRY CLARKE

One of the Selwyn District’s most loyal community servants has been recognised again.

Wal Scott, 81, was made a life member of the Lincoln and Districts Community Care Association for his outstanding contribution to the organisation.

"I was a stunned mullet, actually," he told the Selwyn Times.

"They kept it secret so I knew nothing about it. I was almost stuck for words."

Wal was a key fundraiser for the association when it was raising money for its building, which opened in 1980.

During his time with the association, he has been chair and served on the board.

Wal has served a number of other organisations over the decades, from Rotary to sports clubs.

Wal was awarded a baggy cap - representing life membership - of the Lincoln Cricket Club last year. Photo: Supplied

He joined Rotary in 1977 and is still involved 46 years later - including stints as president, committee member, and welfare officer.

"You just do those community things, and that’s how we were bought up.

"I enjoyed helping people out - that’s what it is all about.

"I enjoyed Rotary for that reason, it was one way to give back to the community.

"We always had projects that involved teamwork, which makes it much more enjoyable.

"I’m starting to slow down now but I’ll keep it doing while I can," he said.

Wal was awarded a baggy cap - life membership - of the Lincoln Cricket Club last year.

He is also patron of Lincoln rugby and a keen social bowler.