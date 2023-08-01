Exhibition explores changing world

A new exhibition at Diamond Harbour’s Stoddart Cottage focuses on impermanence.

In Ephemeral, artists Olga Parr and Veronika Ek present states of transience, both human and in the natural world.

Ek uses photography to draw attention to the nature, light and tranquility of the Banks Peninsula, while Parr captures moments of passing emotion and natural beauty in pastel, watercolour, charcoal and ink.

Both artists also embrace aspects of minimalism: Ek in landscapes themselves and Parr in her regular use of empty space.

Ek is a mixed media artist whose practice spans painting and photography. She moved to New Zealand from Norway six years ago, and was immediately inspired by the Banks Peninsula landscapes that feature in the exhibition.

While she has focused on painting in recent years, in Ephemeral she presents the stunning photographs that inspired them. Through these images of nature she seeks to convey a sense of calm and tranquility.

Born in St Petersburg and living in multiple countries before settling in New Zealand, Parr exchanged her initial career in astronomy for creative work – photography, teaching, illustration, graphic design, and her own arts practice.

Working predominantly with pastel and watercolour, Parr is interested in celebrating the beauty of ephemeral moments. She is the recipient of numerous awards, and has her artwork in private collections in Russia, Europe, Japan, USA,

Australia and New Zealand.