Expo lets public get up close to electric vehicles

Christchurch is aiming to lead the charge towards making the switch from fossil-fuelled vehicles to cleaner forms of transport.

The 'Take Charge' Expo at Te Pae Convention Centre giving drivers and passengers the chance to get up close to the very latest-technology battery electric cars, motorbikes, utes and vans.

Take Charge Events Director Kevin Crutchley said the technology was advancing rapidly.

"It's getting better and better. You're getting more juice out of your battery, longer distance. This range anxiety, really? What's that about?"

He claims the free two-day event is the biggest display of new battery electric vehicles in New Zealand.

"We can look at moving away from fossil fuel vehicles. We need to do that. And yes, that's through walking and cycling and public transport. But what's left we need to electrify, and let's have it zero emission vehicles".

Crutchley said battery technology was advancing rapidly, with faster charging times and more environmentally friendly chemistries used with less use of rare metals.

Figures for on-road petrol and diesel transportation currently makes up about 36% of greenhouse gas emissions in the Christchurch district.

46 battery electric vehicles are on display during the weekend. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"We've got to change that. We have to move forward for climate change and this is just one opportunity to show the public what great technologies are out there".

The free, two-day battery electric vehicle expo finishes up on Sunday.

By Geoff Sloan