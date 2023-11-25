Expo lets public get up close to electric vehicles

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 'Take Charge' Expo at Te Pae Convention Centre giving drivers and passengers the chance to get up close to the very latest-technology battery electric cars, motorbikes, utes and vans.
"It's getting better and better. You're getting more juice out of your battery, longer distance. This range anxiety, really? What's that about?"
He claims the free two-day event is the biggest display of new battery electric vehicles in New Zealand.
"We can look at moving away from fossil fuel vehicles. We need to do that. And yes, that's through walking and cycling and public transport. But what's left we need to electrify, and let's have it zero emission vehicles".
Crutchley said battery technology was advancing rapidly, with faster charging times and more environmentally friendly chemistries used with less use of rare metals.
Figures for on-road petrol and diesel transportation currently makes up about 36% of greenhouse gas emissions in the Christchurch district.
The free, two-day battery electric vehicle expo finishes up on Sunday.
By Geoff Sloan