Falling boulder kills driver near Murchison

Police said they received a report of the incident, some 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge, about 1.50pm today and the man, aged 59, was killed.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
Part of State Highway 6 in the Tasman district was not expected to reopen until 5pm on Friday.
NZTA system manager Andrew James said there was no simple detour in the area - a main route between Nelson and Christchurch - so drivers may need to delay their journeys.
Travellers between Nelson and Christchurch were advised to take State Highway 1 through Kaikoura.
The detour for drivers between Nelson and the West Coast is through the Lewis Pass (SH7).
Road users were advised to check the NZTA website for updates.
- ODT Online and RNZ