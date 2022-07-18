Family concerned for welfare of Christchurch man missing since July 7

Ani's hair is much longer than in this photo. He now has a mohawk and a long beard. Photo: Police

Police have asked for help finding a 41-year-old Christchurch man who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Anahera, who is known as Ani, has links to the Sockburn, Addington and Spreydon areas.

He has not been seen since July 7.

Police made a public appeal late on Friday afternoon asking anyone who has seen Ani to call them.

His family is concerned for his well-being, a police spokesperson said.

Ani is of thin build, 178cm tall with brown eyes and black hair. He wears his hair in a mohawk style.

His hair is much longer than in the photo to the right and he now has a long beard, the spokesperson said.

He was last seen wearing a fluoro-orange and black polar fleece, black cargo pants and light coloured sneakers.

He may be riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Ani should phone 105 and quote file number 220714/1800.