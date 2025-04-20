Family holding out hope after man goes missing

Kory-Dean Wirihana checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security but didn't board his plane. Photo: NZ Police

The family of a man who vanished from Auckland Airport on Friday morning say there have been multiple reports of possible sightings, and they're holding out hope he'll be found safe.

Kory-Dean Wirihana checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security but never boarded his plane.

A family member posted on social media they last heard from the 36-year-old at 4am on Friday, and his phone and had been handed into lost property at the airport.

On Sunday morning, they wrote there had been "some new developments", but Wirihana was still missing.

"We've seen the comments about possible sightings and want to thank everyone who's reached out-we've reported all of them to the police."

They were hopeful CCTV footage from the airport would provide answers, and said police were checking it thoroughly.

"We're holding on to faith that we'll have answers soon and that our brother will be home safe."

They previously said they were worried about Wirihana's mental health following the death of his husband.

Police were continuing to appeal to the public for information, and expressed "serious concern" for Wirihana.