Family, police concerned for missing Christchurch man's welfare

Police and family members are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of a Christchurch man who has now been missing for several months.

A police spokesperson said Stewart Willis, 63, is believed to have last been at his home on Colombo St in early August.

He has been missing since. Police have been investigating Willis' disappearance but have not been able to locate him.

It is believed he was spotted near Mt Prospect on Kakapo Rd, Te Anau, on October 26, the spokesperson said.

"Stewart is a very quiet man and lives a very solitary life, but police and his family have concerns for his welfare and want to know he is safe.

"Police do not know where Stewart is, but we believe he could still be in the area near Te Anau."

If you have seen Willis or have information that may help police locate him, call 105 or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and use reference number 230807/7610.