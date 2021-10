Have you seen La Trel? Photo: NZ Police

Christchurch police are concerned for the welfare of a New Brighton resident who has been missing for more than two weeks.

La Trel left his home in New Brighton on September 27 and has not returned since, a police spokesperson said.

"He has been in touch with friends since then, but his family have not heard from him and are concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has seen La Trel, or has information on his whereabouts, should get in touch with police on 105 and quote file number 211001/8244.