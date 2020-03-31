Fatal crash closes Canterbury highway

20200331_135727.jpg The Lineside Rd Overbridge (SH 71) between Kaiapoi and Rangiora is closed. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A fatal crash between a four-wheel-drive and motor-cycle has closed part of a major state highway in Canterbury.

The Lineside Rd Overbridge of State Highway 1 and Sate Highway 71 between Kaiapoi and Rangiora has been closed after the crash about 1pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed it was a fatal crash.

"The Lineside Road overbridge is closed following a serious crash," said a police spokesperson.

"It happened between a car and a motorbike around 1pm.

"Motorists are asked to take alternate routes."

Police said more information will be provided, including around injuries, when available.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no one had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said the police serious unit is at the scene and the road may be closed for some time.