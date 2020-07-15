Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Fatal house fire: Two children die in Burwood blaze

    Fire crews were alerted to the blaze on Vivian St in Burwood last night. Photo: Supplied
    Two children have died in a house fire in Christchurch overnight.

    Fire and Emergency southern fire shift manager Jill Higgison said emergency services received multiple calls about the fire on Vivian St in Burwood just before 10.45pm on Tuesday.

    It is understood both victims were children - an infant and a primary school-aged child.

    The home's other occupants escaped and some are understood to be in hospital.

    The body of one of the victims was removed overnight and the other body will be removed this morning, a police spokesman said.

    Three fire crews arrived to find the single-storey home well ablaze.

    Police remained at the house overnight and a scene guard was in place on Wednesday morning.

    Fire investigators were also at the scene to establish the cause of the blaze, the police spokeswoman said.

    One end of Vivian St is currently closed. 

     

     

