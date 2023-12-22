Fatal stabbing in Hei Hei

A homicide investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing at Wycola Park, Hei Hei in Christchurch. Photo: Pierre Nixon

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person has died in a fatal stabbing in Christchurch in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Wycola Park in the western suburb of Hei Hei at around 2am.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said one person is in police custody as they launched a homicide inquiry.

Police were called to the car-park of Wycola Park in Hei Hei around 1.50am where a man in his late 20s was found dead with stab wounds.

“Inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and advise his next of kin,” Reeves said.

A large cordon surrounds the Wycola Park crime scene. Photo: Pierre Nixon

Another man, aged 36, was found at the location and taken into custody.

Reeves said he is “assisting police with inquiries in relation to an assault”.

“A number of other people are also assisting police and officers are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death at this stage,” she said.

“Police would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the public.”

Police are investigating and have one person in custody. Photo: Pierre Nixon

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 1.47am and responded with an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.

Cordons remain in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in Hei Hei as officers continue their investigation, Reeves added.

A large police cordon is protecting the crime scene this morning.

Four police officers can be seen guarding entrances to the park, along with police tape blocking off a large section.

One police officer can be seen standing outside the park’s hockey turf where a purple tarpaulin, along with a yellow box with items scattered on the floor, is present.

The Hei Hei health centre, along with the Hei Hei community centre, is also taped off inside the cordon.

A detective arrived on the scene about 7.40am this morning.