Thursday, 4 February 2021

Updated 3.20 pm

Fatal workplace incident at Christchurch business

    Police have confirmed a person has died following a workplace incident in Christchurch this morning.

    Emergency services were called to a business on the corner of Wordsworth and Orbell Sts, Sydenham, at 11.10am after reports a person had fallen.

    A police spokesperson said police, fire and ambulance were called to the business.

    Stuff has reported the building where the fall occurred is leased by the Sara Anderson School of Dance.

    WorkSafe has been notified and enquiries are under way into the circumstances of the incident.

     

