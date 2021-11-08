Father of slain Chch teen clutches photo of son in court as trio charged over death

Connor Whitehead. Photo: Supplied

The father of a teenage boy killed at a birthday party in Christchurch at the weekend has arrived at court clutching a photograph of his murdered son.

Connor Whitehead was allegedly shot dead outside a property in Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday night.

Four people have been arrested and police are seeking a fifth person.

Three people have been charged with being an "accessory after the fact to murder".

Screams and police dogs' barks were heard from within a Christchurch property as armed officers arrested a man during a three-hour stand-off. Photo: George Heard

They are a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 43 – all are due to appear at Christchurch District Court.

Family members, including Whitehead's father, sat in the public gallery for the appearances, clutching framed photographs of the slain teenager.

According to court documents, the 46-year-old man, a forklift operator, is accused of being an accessory after the fact to the murder on Saturday.

Police allege he comforted a man by "allowing him to stay at his address overnight in order to enable him to avoid arrest".

One of the women, from Aranui, is accused of helping a man avoid arrest on Friday night.

Police raiding a house in Aranui on Monday morning. Photo: George Heard

And the 36-year-old woman, from Burnside, is accused of helping a man between Friday night and Sunday.

The maximum penalty for a charge of accessory after the fact to murder is seven years in jail.

A 32-year-old man, arrested after a raid at a Burnside house yesterday, is assisting police with their inquiries, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said this morning.

Police raided a house in Aranui this morning.

A spokesperson said it was a pre-planned search warrant and the AOS have been deployed as a precaution.