Favourite furry friends: Most insured pets and costliest claims revealed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Renowned for their friendly temperament and loyal disposition, Labradors, Cavoodles, and Golden Retrievers came out on top as the most popular canine companions insured by Southern Cross Pet Insurance in terms of volume.
Domestic Short Hair, Ragdoll, and Domestic Medium Hair cats were also popular, with their diverse personalities and distinctive traits.
The top 10 pets insured by number last year were:
- Domestic Short Hair cat
- Labrador Retriever
- Cavoodle
- Ragdoll cat
- Domestic Medium Hair cat
- Golden Retriever
- Miniature Schnauzer
- Labrador Cross
- Labradoodle
- Border Collie
From 1 January to 31 December 2023, Southern Cross Pet Insurance paid out a total of $29.95 million in claims, with some claims in excess of $10,000.
The most expensive claims were:
Breed
Diagnosis
Claim amount paid
Pug
Traumatic injury
$14,119
Border Collie
Traumatic injury
$13,149
Labradoodle
Cancer (Haemangiosarcoma)
$12,652
Ragdoll
Traumatic injury
$12,023
English Springer Spaniel
Fracture
$11,444
Golden Retriever
Foreign body – ingestion
$11,091
German Shepherd
Tumour
$10,733
Leonberger
Kidney Stones
$10,202
Dalmatian
Urinary bladder disorder
$10,192