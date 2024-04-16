Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Favourite furry friends: Most insured pets and costliest claims revealed

    Labradors were the most popular canine companions to insure. Photo: Southern Cross Pet Insurance
    The top 10 most insured pets in 2023 and the costliest pet insurance claims have been revealed by Southern Cross.

    Renowned for their friendly temperament and loyal disposition, Labradors, Cavoodles, and Golden Retrievers came out on top as the most popular canine companions insured by Southern Cross Pet Insurance in terms of volume.

    Domestic Short Hair, Ragdoll, and Domestic Medium Hair cats were also popular, with their diverse personalities and distinctive traits.  

    The top 10 pets insured by number last year were:

    1. Domestic Short Hair cat
    2. Labrador Retriever
    3. Cavoodle
    4. Ragdoll cat
    5. Domestic Medium Hair cat
    6. Golden Retriever
    7. Miniature Schnauzer
    8. Labrador Cross
    9. Labradoodle
    10. Border Collie

    From 1 January to 31 December 2023, Southern Cross Pet Insurance paid out a total of $29.95 million in claims, with some claims in excess of $10,000. 

    The most expensive claims were:

    Breed

    Diagnosis

    Claim amount paid

    Pug

    Traumatic injury

    $14,119

    Border Collie

    Traumatic injury

    $13,149

    Labradoodle

    Cancer (Haemangiosarcoma)

    $12,652

    Ragdoll

    Traumatic injury

    $12,023

    English Springer Spaniel

    Fracture

    $11,444

    Golden Retriever

    Foreign body – ingestion

    $11,091

    German Shepherd

    Tumour

    $10,733

    Leonberger

    Kidney Stones

    $10,202

    Dalmatian

    Urinary bladder disorder

    $10,192

     