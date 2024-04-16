Favourite furry friends: Most insured pets and costliest claims revealed

Labradors were the most popular canine companions to insure. Photo: Southern Cross Pet Insurance

The top 10 most insured pets in 2023 and the costliest pet insurance claims have been revealed by Southern Cross.

Renowned for their friendly temperament and loyal disposition, Labradors, Cavoodles, and Golden Retrievers came out on top as the most popular canine companions insured by Southern Cross Pet Insurance in terms of volume.

Domestic Short Hair, Ragdoll, and Domestic Medium Hair cats were also popular, with their diverse personalities and distinctive traits.

The top 10 pets insured by number last year were:

Domestic Short Hair cat Labrador Retriever Cavoodle Ragdoll cat Domestic Medium Hair cat Golden Retriever Miniature Schnauzer Labrador Cross Labradoodle Border Collie

From 1 January to 31 December 2023, Southern Cross Pet Insurance paid out a total of $29.95 million in claims, with some claims in excess of $10,000.

The most expensive claims were: