Feedback wanted on $33m plan to upgrade streets around new stadium

Christchurch residents are being urged to give their feedback on a raft of proposed changes to streets around the planned central city stadium, Te Kaha.

Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport Manager Jacob Bradbury said the proposed changes will mean the streets surrounding Canterbury’s multi-use arena will be able to cope with the increased number of pedestrians on event days.

“Our experience with Orangetheory Stadium and Lancaster Park has taught us that the surrounding streets need to be designed for these large influxes of traffic and pedestrians, and we’re planning some significant street upgrades in the area," Bradbury said.

The streets surrounding the new stadium will need to cater for an increase in activity. Image: Newsline / CCC

The stretch of Lichfield St between Manchester and Madras Sts is expected to see the largest influx of pedestrians as people walk from the Bus Interchange and nearby car-park buildings to Te Kaha’s main entrance.

"We have two options for upgrading this stretch of Lichfield St," Bradbury said.

"Our preferred option is to do a full redesign to create a safe, attractive and enjoyable experience for pedestrians moving between the city centre and Te Kaha.

"This will also minimise the need for expensive and potentially disruptive event traffic management plans.

“The other option is a minimal redesign that retains some on-street car parking but will be more expensive to manage and will be disruptive during most events.”

Lichfield St could look like this after the upgrade. Image: Newsline / CCC

Other changes, including widening footpaths, lower speed limits, pedestrian crossings and changing the direction of some streets, are proposed for Lichfield, Madras, Tuam and Barbadoes Sts.

The proposed upgrades are estimated to cost a total $33 million for both transport and three waters works.

The package of work was approved as part of the city council’s Long Term Plan and Annual Plan. The cost is is separate from the $683 million budget approved for the construction of Te Kaha.

Feedback is also sought on a plan to upgrade the southern end of High St, between Tuam and St Asaph Sts, which would include wider footpaths, more vegetation and simplifying the High St/Tuam St intersection with a right-turning lane onto St Asaph St to improve traffic flow and allow easier access to the St Asaph St car park.