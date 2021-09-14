Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Feedback wanted on final section of cycleway

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch residents can now have their say on the final section of the Nor’West Arc Cycleway, which will link Papanui to Canterbury University.

    Feedback is wanted on the 4km section of Te Ara O-Rakipaoa: The Nor’West Arc Route, which runs along Ilam Rd, Aorangi Rd and Matsons Ave.

    Christchurch City Council acting head of transport Lynette Ellis said: "Once completed, this cycleway will allow people to experience a safe, convenient cycling option running from (The) Princess Margaret Hospital to Harewood Road. Separating bikes from cars means there’s more room on the road for everyone."

    The section has received $10.5 million in funding as part of the Government's ‘shovel ready’ projects.

    Visualisations of Ilam Rd looking north, with option A on the left and option B on the right....
    Visualisations of Ilam Rd looking north, with option A on the left and option B on the right. Images: CCC
    Two options have been developed for Ilam and Aorangi Rds respectively:

    • Ilam Rd: One-way cycleways on each side of the road or a two-way cycleway on the west side of the road.
    • Aorangi Rd: Two-way cycleway on the west side of the road or a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians on the west side of the road.

    Other safety improvements are planned as part of the cycleway, said Ellis.

    "New signalised crossings on Ilam Road and across Wairakei Road will provide safe crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians.

    Visualisations of Aorangi Rd looking north, with option A on the left and option B on the right....
    Visualisations of Aorangi Rd looking north, with option A on the left and option B on the right. Images: CCC
    "We’re also proposing to stop through-traffic and right turns for cars travelling on Aorangi Road at the intersection of Wairakei Road.

    "Along the route plants, trees, landscaping and street furniture will enhance the road environment."

    The Nor-West Arc is part of a network of cycleways being developed across the city. It is a key connector for the west of the city, passing nine schools and Canterbury University.

    Two drop-in sessions are planned during the consultation period:

    • Monday, September 20,  4.30pm-6pm, New Generation Church, 309 Clyde Rd (corner Aorangi Rd).
    • Thursday, September 23, 3pm-5.30pm, Cobham Intermediate School, 294 Ilam Rd.

    The proposed road layout for the Wairakei and Aorangi Rd intersection, including no right turns...
    The proposed road layout for the Wairakei and Aorangi Rd intersection, including no right turns out of Aorangi Rd. Image: CCC

    • Submissions can be made here.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter