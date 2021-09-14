Feedback wanted on final section of cycleway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch residents can now have their say on the final section of the Nor’West Arc Cycleway, which will link Papanui to Canterbury University.
Feedback is wanted on the 4km section of Te Ara O-Rakipaoa: The Nor’West Arc Route, which runs along Ilam Rd, Aorangi Rd and Matsons Ave.
Christchurch City Council acting head of transport Lynette Ellis said: "Once completed, this cycleway will allow people to experience a safe, convenient cycling option running from (The) Princess Margaret Hospital to Harewood Road. Separating bikes from cars means there’s more room on the road for everyone."
The section has received $10.5 million in funding as part of the Government's ‘shovel ready’ projects.
- Ilam Rd: One-way cycleways on each side of the road or a two-way cycleway on the west side of the road.
- Aorangi Rd: Two-way cycleway on the west side of the road or a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians on the west side of the road.
Other safety improvements are planned as part of the cycleway, said Ellis.
"New signalised crossings on Ilam Road and across Wairakei Road will provide safe crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians.
"Along the route plants, trees, landscaping and street furniture will enhance the road environment."
The Nor-West Arc is part of a network of cycleways being developed across the city. It is a key connector for the west of the city, passing nine schools and Canterbury University.
Two drop-in sessions are planned during the consultation period:
- Monday, September 20, 4.30pm-6pm, New Generation Church, 309 Clyde Rd (corner Aorangi Rd).
- Thursday, September 23, 3pm-5.30pm, Cobham Intermediate School, 294 Ilam Rd.
- Submissions can be made here.