Feedback wanted on final section of cycleway

Christchurch residents can now have their say on the final section of the Nor’West Arc Cycleway, which will link Papanui to Canterbury University.

Feedback is wanted on the 4km section of Te Ara O-Rakipaoa: The Nor’West Arc Route, which runs along Ilam Rd, Aorangi Rd and Matsons Ave.

Christchurch City Council acting head of transport Lynette Ellis said: "Once completed, this cycleway will allow people to experience a safe, convenient cycling option running from (The) Princess Margaret Hospital to Harewood Road. Separating bikes from cars means there’s more room on the road for everyone."

The section has received $10.5 million in funding as part of the Government's ‘shovel ready’ projects.

Visualisations of Ilam Rd looking north, with option A on the left and option B on the right. Images: CCC

Ilam Rd: One-way cycleways on each side of the road or a two-way cycleway on the west side of the road.

Aorangi Rd: Two-way cycleway on the west side of the road or a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians on the west side of the road.

Two options have been developed for Ilam and Aorangi Rds respectively:

Other safety improvements are planned as part of the cycleway, said Ellis.

"New signalised crossings on Ilam Road and across Wairakei Road will provide safe crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians.

Visualisations of Aorangi Rd looking north, with option A on the left and option B on the right. Images: CCC

"We’re also proposing to stop through-traffic and right turns for cars travelling on Aorangi Road at the intersection of Wairakei Road.

"Along the route plants, trees, landscaping and street furniture will enhance the road environment."

The Nor-West Arc is part of a network of cycleways being developed across the city. It is a key connector for the west of the city, passing nine schools and Canterbury University.

Two drop-in sessions are planned during the consultation period:

Monday, September 20, 4.30pm-6pm, New Generation Church, 309 Clyde Rd (corner Aorangi Rd).

Thursday, September 23, 3pm-5.30pm, Cobham Intermediate School, 294 Ilam Rd.

The proposed road layout for the Wairakei and Aorangi Rd intersection, including no right turns out of Aorangi Rd. Image: CCC