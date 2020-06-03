Feedback wanted on plans for new red zone projects

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The projects are being funded by a $13,765,500 grant from the Canterbury Earthquake Appeal Trust.
A new 45m by 3m Medway bridge between River Rd and Avonside Drive would replace the old bridge destroyed in the September 2010 earthquake.
The Avondale Bridge would connect Avondale and Aranui to Donnell Sports Park and the planned Eastern Reach wetland restoration area.
The bridges have slightly different designs, but the geological constraints of the land next to the river means they will all be built using steel truss, with concrete decks to minimise vibrations.
Work on the bridges is set to start in early 2021. Have your say on the bridge plans here or provide feedback on the Dallington Landing plan here.
Said Christchurch City Council strategy and transformation general manager Brendan Anstiss: “With the financial support of the Canterbury Earthquake Appeal Trust, it’s exciting that we’re starting the conversation about the first council-developed river landing, and three foot and cycle bridges across the Ōtākaro Avon River."