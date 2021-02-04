Fences to be brought down in city's residential red zones

Photo: Newsline

Kilometres of fencing inside Christchurch's former residential red zone is being removed to make the areas more accessible to the public and easier to maintain.

Residential red zone Manager Brenden Winder, of Christchurch City Council’s new residential red zone team, says most of the existing fences inside the regeneration areas - including the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, Southshore, South New Brighton and Brooklands - are no longer required.

Removing them will make the land more inviting for visitors and improve the council’s efficiency in maintaining the areas, Winder said.

"The majority of these fences were put up to improve public safety as the land was cleared of buildings following the earthquakes.

"With those buildings now gone, the internal fences are no longer required and we want to minimise obstruction for people wishing to use the area.

"We’ll look at ways to repurpose the posts, poles and wire elsewhere in the other regeneration areas.”

Perimeter fencing along roads that pass through the regeneration areas will remain in place to provide security and meet the community’s safety expectations.

Fences around land containing existing lease holdings will also remain in place.

The council has established a Residential Red Zone Parks’ team of maintenance officers and rangers to maintain and look after Christchurch’s regeneration areas.

The ownership of the Brooklands and Southshore-South New Brighton regeneration areas was transferred from Land Information New Zealand to the council last year.

The Port Hills regeneration areas will be transferred to council ownership in May.

Ownership of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor land will gradually move from the Crown to the council as LINZ completes title reconfiguration and surveying work of 29 land parcels.