Fendalton service centre upgraded

Photo: Newsline

The Fendalton Library and Service Centre is set to become a one-stop shop to post letters and pay bills.

From Thursday, February 15, the service centre will be upgraded to a NZ PostPlus shop, offering a range of new services.

The new services include bill payments, IRD applications, Kiwi Access applications and New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi services – as well as the usual posting of letters and parcels.

"We started providing postal services at the Fendalton Service Centre back in 2016 in response to the community’s needs,” said city council head of citizen and customer services Sarah Numan.

"Since then, we have included PostPlus services at our Papanui, Riccarton, Linwood and Shirley service centres, and we’ve had great community feedback from these.

"With these additional services, our Fendalton centre will be a convenient one-stop shop where residents can access council customer services, send letters and parcels, and now also pay bills.”

The Fendalton Service Centre is located at 4 Jeffreys Road, Fendalton. The Service Centre is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.