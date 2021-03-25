Thursday, 25 March 2021

Fight between Christchurch high schools breaks out online

    An online fight over sexual harassment has broken out on social media fuelled by accounts linked to two Christchurch high schools.

    Tensions rose this week, when Christchurch Boy's High School was the subject of graffiti highlighting sexual harassment and LGBTQIA+ rights.

    But it spilled online yesterday when a student linked to Christchurch Girls' High School, called for victims of sexual harassment from the boy's school to share their stories.

    And an account, which carries Christchurch Boys' High School initials, states it was created to stop the false allegations and has created a #FeminismIsCancer hashtag.

    Both Christchurch Boys' High School Principal Nic Hill and Christchurch Girls' High School Principal Christine O'Neil acknowledged they were aware of an incident.

    They say they are working together to support students.

