Fight between Christchurch high schools breaks out online

Tensions rose this week, when Christchurch Boy's High School was the subject of graffiti highlighting sexual harassment and LGBTQIA+ rights.
But it spilled online yesterday when a student linked to Christchurch Girls' High School, called for victims of sexual harassment from the boy's school to share their stories.
Both Christchurch Boys' High School Principal Nic Hill and Christchurch Girls' High School Principal Christine O'Neil acknowledged they were aware of an incident.
They say they are working together to support students.