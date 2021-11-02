Fighting period poverty: Free product initiative creates safe space for women

Toni Orchard, Jenna Huffam, and Debbie Delany. Photo: Supplied

If there’s one thing the women at Christchurch's MacFarlane Park neighbourhood centre do better than friendly smiles, great baking or coffee, it’s fighting period poverty.

After struggling with it herself, and listening to other women, Shirley resident Toni Orchard set out to provide another option rather than staying at home or lining themselves with bulk rolls of toilet paper.

“That’s why I started it - to make sure everyone’s on an even footing,” she said.

Along with Debbie Delany and Jenna Huffam, Orchard launched the ‘Supporting Sisters/Tuahine Tautoko’ to empower women and their periods.

“You have to empower women,” Orchard said.

“We want to include everybody. It’s not about what nationality you are, what ethnicity you are - it’s for everyone.”

In their mission to include every woman, they provide a wide range of products, through various donations, ranging from maternity, regular pads and tampons, super pads and tampons, and liners.

The initiative has been running for about a year now, but Orchard does not have numbers on how much product has gone through because the service is confidential, and they don’t measure how many women are coming in.

The MacFarlane Park neighbourhood center has drawers filled with free sanitary products. Photo: Tina Grumball

However, she said they have received ‘really good feedback’ and that some people take a lot, while others take one or two.

Community worker Sharyn Burnett said women were welcomed with no shame or judgement.

“When you’re older, things don’t happen as they should,” she said, reciting a story about an older lady coming in because she’d been caught out.

The Supporting Sisters initiative is not the first to identify the problem.

It comes after the successful installation of a similar scheme by the Auckland Council and non-profit organisation The Period Place.

Earlier this year, the New Zealand Government joined Scotland and England to provide free sanitary products to primary and secondary schools.

A 2017 survey by KidsCan that showed 53.1 per cent of women interviewed found it difficult to access sanitary items due to cost at some point.

The MacFarlane Park neighbourhood center. Photo: Tina Grumball

Provided with the sanitary products are two pamphlets written by the Shirley Community Trust nurse to give some education for those who need it.

“Some girls, if they’re not comfortable talking to their mums, or they’re on their own with their dad and he doesn’t know what to do, at least they can come to the centre and figure out what works for her and what doesn’t,” she said.

If you need sanitary products, or just need someone to talk to, the MacFarlane neighbourhood centre is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9am-3pm.

- By Tina Grumball