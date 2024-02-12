Fijian officials to visit Chch on 'economics-focused' trip

Minister Ifereimi Vasu and his delegation arrived in NZ on Sunday. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Kelvin Anthony

A delegation from the Fijian Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has arrived in New Zealand for a week-long trip that will take them across the North and South Islands.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu and his delegation arrived in Auckland on Sunday evening where they were welcomed by the Fijian community there.

They are also set to visit Wellington and Christchurch on an "economics-focused" trip, a ministry said in a statement.

Chief executive Pita Tagacakirewa says the visit will focus on a number of a issues including the registration of iTaukei in New Zealand in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula (VKB) - or the Native Lands Registry - for iTaukei births.

"Their agenda includes engagements with select Maori Iwi to foster economic ties."

The delegation held discussions with the Pacific Trade Commissioner, the Fiji Trade Commission, and members of the New Zealand/Fiji Business Council, "focusing on enhancing market access for indigenous farmers - a topic that was initiated at the first iTaukei Resource Owners Forum in 2023.

"Together with the Auckland-based trade commission officers, the delegation plans to devise strategies to improve the supply chain and agricultural practices."