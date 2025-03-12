Fire in Aranui garage

At least three crews were called to a garage fire in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Firefighters from the Anzac, Christchurch City and Woolston stations were sent to the Tomrich St property in Aranui just before 11.30am.

No injuries were reported but nearby residents told chrislynchmedia.com plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising from the property.

The blaze took firefighters about two hours and 20 minutes to put out.