Fire crews battle dune fire in New Brighton

Fire crews were kept busy on Wednesday evening dampening hot spots after a fire started in the sand dunes and scrub at the southern end of Bottle Lake Forest about 6pm.

Smoke from the sand dunes fire at New Brighton was visible from Sumner Beach.

Smoke was visible from most parts of Christchurch as multiple fire and emergency crews raced to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency Command Unit was set up near Waimairi Beach to monitor the situation. Ten fire crews quickly bought the fire under control.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there was no information to suggest the fire was suspicious and no one had been harmed.

Fire crews remained at the scene after 8pm, dampening hot spots.

- By Geoff Sloan

Made with the support of NZ On Air