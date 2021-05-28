Fire crews battle 'well-involved' house fire in Christchurch

Photo: Hamish Clark / NZH

Fire crews are battling a well-involved house fire near Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Pound Rd in Yaldhurst about 11am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the house fire is well-involved at a size of about 40m x 20m.

He said they initially believed people might be inside the house but a search has revealed it is empty.

"Crews are now working on extinguishing the fire from the outside."

Appliances from the Wigram, Ilam, Christchurch City, Rolleston and Woolston stations are in attendance.

A Herald reporter at the scene said the fire is down a back section of a house.

"You can hear the crackling of the flames as the fire crews try to put it out."