Fire crews called to blaze at Chch house, two people treated for smoke inhalation

Emergency services were called to a "well involved" fire at a Christchurch house this afternoon.

The blaze started at the property on Sefton St, Belfast, about 12.20pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from the Christchurch Central, Redwood and Anzac stations were sent to the scene.

Two people were treated by St John staff for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.