Wednesday, 24 November 2021

1.50 pm

Fire crews called to blaze at Chch house, two people treated for smoke inhalation

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services were called to a "well involved" fire at a Christchurch house this afternoon.

    The blaze started at the property on Sefton St, Belfast, about 12.20pm on Wednesday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from the Christchurch Central, Redwood and Anzac stations were sent to the scene.

    Two people were treated by St John staff for possible smoke inhalation.

    The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

    • More to come

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter