Monday, 31 August 2020

Fire-damaged Port Hills get native plant makeover

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The Port Hills are still scarred after devastating fires burned across 2000 hectares of bush and farmland in 2017.

    But every year, volunteers head up into the hills to replant them with native bush. 

    It's not easy work - winter mornings can be cold and the land is steep.

    Among them are members of the South-West Baptist Church and local nurseryman Stephen Brailsford, who has donated his expertise and hundreds of trees.

    People from the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust also muck in.

    RNZ's Country Life was at a planting day on farmland that was blackened by the wildfire. Listen here.

    The trust's volunteer coordinator, Sophie Hartnell, says they have been returning to the site for four years and she admits it's a huge job.

    "But it's very rewarding. We can already see a lot of growth from the previous year's planting."

    The volunteers will be back at the same time next year with spades in hand.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter