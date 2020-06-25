Thursday, 25 June 2020

Fire damages abandoned house

    An abandoned house on the outskirts of Christchurch has been damaged in a large fire on Thursday morning.

    Fire crews crews were called to the blaze on Hasketts Rd, Templeton, about 3.30am.

    The single-story house appeared to be abandoned and it is not known if the fire was suspicious.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three crews were called to the scene but the house had been badly damaged by the time they arrived.

    The blaze has been brought under control, and two crews remained at the scene until 6.50am.

