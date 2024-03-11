Fire damages Christchurch pub

O'Sheas Public House. Photo: Google

A Christchurch pub has been badly damaged by a suspicious fire overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ and police were called to O'Sheas Public House on Marshland Rd, Shirley, about 10.45pm on Sunday.

By the time fire crews arrived the blaze was well under way. The fire took just over an hour and a half to put out.

Crews from the Anzac, Christchurch City and Redwood stations were called to the fire.

It comes as police were called to at least three other small vegetation fires around the Shirley area on Sunday night.

Police say they are looking into the circumstances of at least two of the fires.