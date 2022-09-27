Fire at New Brighton fish and chip shop

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Christchurch fish and chip store this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two appliances were called to the takeaway shop on Shaw Ave in the coastal suburb of New Brighton on Tuesday.

At 3pm a section of Shaw Ave was closed as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is understood to have been inside the New Brighton Burger Bar next to Kim’s Market.

A post on the Hangi House Facebook page read: "A hardworking business across the road from the Hangi House has caught on fire in The Gateway of New Brighton.

"The Hangi House will be open this week from Wed-Sunday and we will also be going over to Kim’s Burger Bar to help with clean up and see if they need any help in the next week.

"These events are unfortunate but with a bit of support - they will be up and going before we know it and back into it."