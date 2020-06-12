Friday, 12 June 2020

Fire rips through Christchurch house

    Firefighters are battling to contain a large blaze in a Christchurch house.

    Emergency services were called to the fire on Parnwell St in Burwood at about 9.30am on Friday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the single-storey house was "well-involved" when crews arrived but the blaze has now been contained.

    There were people in the house but they been accounted for.

    The house has been badly damaged in the blaze, the spokesman said.

