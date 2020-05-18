Monday, 18 May 2020

Firearms, drugs, cash seized in police searches during lockdown

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen
    Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen
    More than 90 people have been arrested and nearly 50 firearms seized in a crackdown on organised crime during alert levels 3 and 4.

    During the lockdown more than 100 search warrants were executed across New Zealand.

    National Organised Crime Group manager Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said the search warrants resulted in 93 arrests on more than 250 charges.

    Most of the charges related to the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, supply of cannabis and MDMA, possession of firearms and ammunition, and breaching court bail.

    Gangs targeted include Comancheros, Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Nomads, Head Hunters, Rebels, King Cobras, Tribesmen, and Mongols.

    Earlier this month Christchurch police seized kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested two men after executing several search warrants.

    Police seized 3kg of meth and during the raids which were part of an investigation into its supply in Canterbury.

    Last week police also searched a property at The Old Sawmill in Burnham linked to motor-cycle gang the Mongols MC.

    Across the country, Williams said 25kg of methamphetamine, 30kg of cannabis and small amounts of cocaine, MDMA, GBL, and LSD were seized, as well as more than $1.2 million in cash.

    At least $4.4 million has been forfeited and another $2 million has been restrained and will be subject to further investigation pending forfeiture.

    He said 14 clandestine labs were also located and large amounts of chemicals and equipment relating to methamphetamine manufacture seized.

    Operation Nestegg, which was terminated on May 8, saw five arrests, hundreds of thousands in cash, methamphetamine and rifles seized following search warrants across New Zealand.

     

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg