Firearms, drugs, cash seized in police searches during lockdown

Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen

More than 90 people have been arrested and nearly 50 firearms seized in a crackdown on organised crime during alert levels 3 and 4.

During the lockdown more than 100 search warrants were executed across New Zealand.

National Organised Crime Group manager Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said the search warrants resulted in 93 arrests on more than 250 charges.

Most of the charges related to the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, supply of cannabis and MDMA, possession of firearms and ammunition, and breaching court bail.

Gangs targeted include Comancheros, Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Nomads, Head Hunters, Rebels, King Cobras, Tribesmen, and Mongols.

Earlier this month Christchurch police seized kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested two men after executing several search warrants.

Police seized 3kg of meth and during the raids which were part of an investigation into its supply in Canterbury.

Last week police also searched a property at The Old Sawmill in Burnham linked to motor-cycle gang the Mongols MC.

Across the country, Williams said 25kg of methamphetamine, 30kg of cannabis and small amounts of cocaine, MDMA, GBL, and LSD were seized, as well as more than $1.2 million in cash.

At least $4.4 million has been forfeited and another $2 million has been restrained and will be subject to further investigation pending forfeiture.

He said 14 clandestine labs were also located and large amounts of chemicals and equipment relating to methamphetamine manufacture seized.

Operation Nestegg, which was terminated on May 8, saw five arrests, hundreds of thousands in cash, methamphetamine and rifles seized following search warrants across New Zealand.