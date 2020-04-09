Firefighter may be tested for Covid-19 after call-out

A firefighter may reportedly be tested for Covid-19 following a call-out to a Christchurch property on Thursday.

Fire crews responded to reports of an electrical burning smell at a house on Ferry Rd in Woolston at 9.36am, but after an investigation of the property they found nothing of concern.

Star News understands that before the call-out, firefighters were warned occupants in the household had been tested for Covid-19 as they were all displaying symptoms, but had not yet received their results.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they could not comment on “anything medical".

A lane drop was put in place on Ferry Rd during the incident.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

