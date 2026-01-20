Firefighters battling blaze at Christchurch Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at Christchurch Hospital.
Fire and Emergency confirmed eight crews are at the hospital after being alerted by an automatic alarm about 12.25pm.
A fire was found in a power supply room.
Police said they were at the scene for traffic management, and one lane on Riccarton Avenue had been blocked.
A St John spokesperson said their assistance was not required at present.
Health NZ has been approached for comment.