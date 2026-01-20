Firefighters battling blaze at Christchurch Hospital

Photo: RNZ

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at Christchurch Hospital.

Fire and Emergency confirmed eight crews are at the hospital after being alerted by an automatic alarm about 12.25pm.

A fire was found in a power supply room.

Police said they were at the scene for traffic management, and one lane on Riccarton Avenue had been blocked.

A St John spokesperson said their assistance was not required at present.

Health NZ has been approached for comment.