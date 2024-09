The KiwiRail container terminal on Matipo St. Photo: Google

Fire crews spent two hours containing a hazardous substance leak at a KiwiRail container yard in Christchurch early this morning.

At least two crews and a command unit were called to the container terminal site on Matipo St about 2.15am on Wednesday.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from the Spreydon, Ilam, and Wigram stations attended the "hazardous substance" call-out.